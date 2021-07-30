KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

