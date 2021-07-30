Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

