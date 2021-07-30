Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.65.
DNUT opened at 16.51 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 15.50 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.