Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.65.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT opened at 16.51 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 15.50 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.