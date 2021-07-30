Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KHNGY. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.57. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

