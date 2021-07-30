L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 101,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

