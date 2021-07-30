L Brands, Inc. (LB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

L Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66. L Brands has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.