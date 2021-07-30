L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

LHX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.96. 5,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

