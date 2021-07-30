Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 63.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHN shares. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 68 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.