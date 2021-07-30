Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $17.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,321. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.