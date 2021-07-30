Lamden Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $79,261.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

