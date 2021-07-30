Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LON:LRE opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.59) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 631.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.64.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.