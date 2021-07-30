Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ LABP opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $452.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $7,068,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.