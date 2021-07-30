Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,027 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lannett were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

