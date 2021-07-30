LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

LNXSF remained flat at $$70.43 during trading on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.