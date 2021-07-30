Lazard Ltd to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Lazard has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lazard stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 842,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,267. Lazard has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

