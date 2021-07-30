Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells $110,183.72 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $110,183.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,518.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $393,864.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.85 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

