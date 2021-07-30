LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) vs. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Critical Analysis

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LDK Solar and Enveric Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enveric Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.63%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and Enveric Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.05 -$6.86 million ($1.19) -1.65

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enveric Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

