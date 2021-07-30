Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 106.9% in July

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Legrand stock remained flat at $$106.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

