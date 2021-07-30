Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.98 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $194.09. 27,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,005. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

