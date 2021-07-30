LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. LendingClub updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 127,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,802. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

