LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. LendingTree updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

TREE traded down $11.53 on Friday, hitting $195.22. The company had a trading volume of 301,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,543. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.48.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

