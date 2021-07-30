Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Lennox International worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $333.95 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

