Liberum Capital Increases Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target to GBX 455

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:OCI opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Wednesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of £641.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.89.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

