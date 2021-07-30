Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LDDAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Lida Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Lida Resources

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

