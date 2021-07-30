Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:LDDAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Lida Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Lida Resources
