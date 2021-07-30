Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Roth Capital

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

