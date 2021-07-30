Linamar (TSE:LNR) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LNR opened at C$73.96 on Tuesday. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.1700006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,416. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

