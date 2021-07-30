Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.52. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,981. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

