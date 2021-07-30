Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,751.49. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

