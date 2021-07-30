Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $265.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.74. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.