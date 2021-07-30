Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 5,989 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BAH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.81. 1,310,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
