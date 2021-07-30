Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 5,989 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BAH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.81. 1,310,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.