Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

