Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. 861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $67.38.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

