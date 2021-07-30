Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,795. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

