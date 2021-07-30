Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 694,530 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

