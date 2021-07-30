Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.59. 1,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,063. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

