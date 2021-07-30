Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.86. 5,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,136. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $159.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

