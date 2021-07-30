Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.46 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

