Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.14. Lufax shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 21,432 shares trading hands.

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 171.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 113,059 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

