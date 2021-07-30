LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MC. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €708.45 ($833.48).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA MC opened at €684.00 ($804.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €662.18. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.