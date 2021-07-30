LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.50.

LVMUY opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $85.67 and a 1-year high of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

