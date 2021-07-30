Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

OTCMKTS LYSDY opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

