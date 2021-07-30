M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading 7.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.74. 2,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 294,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.