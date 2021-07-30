Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 58.3% in July

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 26,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.