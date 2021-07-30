MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €74.00 ($87.06). MAN shares last traded at €73.80 ($86.82), with a volume of 13,490 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €72.89.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

