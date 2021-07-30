Man Group plc Buys 12,893 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 170.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

