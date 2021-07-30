Man Group plc Buys New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of The ODP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The ODP by 2,651.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.