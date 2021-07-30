Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

