Man Group plc Sells 3,658 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Man Group plc lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

NYSE:PKI opened at $179.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

