Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

NYSE:MN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,091. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.