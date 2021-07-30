MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 545,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MannKind by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MannKind by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MannKind by 1,599.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

